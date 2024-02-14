Michigan football reportedly hiring Houston Texans' Stephen Adegoke as next DBs coach

Another familiar face is returning to Ann Arbor for a spot on Sherrone Moore's new-look coaching staff for Michigan football.

Stephen Adegoke will be joining Michigan's staff as the defensive backs coach according to a report from 247Sports. He will be replacing Steve Clinkscale, who followed Jim Harbaugh to take a job with the Chargers. Adegoke spent the last two seasons working on defensive staffs in the NFL as a defensive quality control coach in 2022 with the 49ers and as the safeties coach for the Houston Texans in 2023.

Before moving to the NFL, Adegoke spent one season on Michigan's coaching staff during the 2021 season as a graduate assistant. He began coaching in 2019 as a graduate assistant with Florida and spent two seasons there before joining the Wolverines for a year.

RAINER SABIN: The pro and cons of Wink Martindale as Michigan's new defensive coordinator

In his one season in charge of the back line for Houston's defense, the Texans ranked 23rd in passing defense (234.5 passing yards allowed per game) and recorded 16 interceptions during the regular season.

As a player, Adegoke spent three seasons with Mississippi State (2016-18) after playing two seasons at the junior college level for San Diego Mesa from 2014-15. In two seasons as a safety for Mississippi State during his final two collegiate seasons, he appeared in 16 games and registered 14 tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

Adegoke joins a long list of new hires for Michigan, as the program reshapes in the post-Harbaugh era. The former Michigan skipper left for a job in the NFL at the end of January, and he brought along four assistant coaches with him — Clinkscale, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, defensive line coach Mike Elston and strength & conditioning coach Ben Herbert. Jay Harbaugh also left for the NFL, taking the special teams coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks after serving in the same role for U-M.

Adegoke joins defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as the new coaches on Moore's staff who were previously in the NFL. The rest of the staff hiring includes Kirk Campbell as offensive coordinator, Grant Newsome as offensive line coach, J.B. Brown as special teams coordinator, Steve Casula as tight ends coach and Justin Tress as the strength and conditioning coach.

Though there was plenty of attrition from the 2023 national championship team, the Michigan secondary will be returning plenty of contributing talent, headlined by cornerback Will Johnson. Rod Moore, Makari Paige, Keon Sabb, Ja'Den McBurrows and Zeke Berry are also returning.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football hiring Texans assistant Stephen Adegoke as DBs coach