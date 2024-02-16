Michigan football reportedly hires Louisiana defensive coordinator to coach defensive backs

It appears as though Michigan football has finally found its defensive backs coach.

LaMar Morgan, who was defensive backs coach under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at Vanderbilt in 2021, will join Sherrone Moore's staff in Ann Arbor to lead the defensive backs, according to reports.

Morgan has been defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Louisiana the past two seasons; his alma mater, where he played safety (2003-07) for four years.

The path back to UL was a little different for cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan. Brad Kemp/RaginCajuns.com Louisiana football 2019 Spring Practice ThursdayMarch 28, 2019 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La. Photo by Brad Kemp/LouisisnaAthletics

The hire appears to bring to end a whirlwind of a 10-day stretch in the defensive backs room, which began a week ago Wednesday, when former defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale told the team he was staying for the upcoming season.

That was until early Saturday morning, when sources told the Free Press he had reversed course after there were changes in his buyout and he ultimately opted to join Jim Harbaugh's staff in L.A.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that U-M had hired Houston Texans safeties coach Stephen Adegoke to coach the secondary — he was a graduate assistant on Michigan's staff in 2021 — however once again the coach decided to change his mind, as reports surfaced Thursday he decided to stay in the NFL.

Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb tackles Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

On Friday, rising junior defensive back Keon Sabb entered the transfer portal, he was the No. 84 overall rated recruit in the class of 2022, and finished this past season with 28 tackles and two interceptions.

Earlier this month, Michigan reportedly brought on Don "Wink" Martindale as its defensive coordinator, though the program still has not announced the hire. Also earlier this week, Moore landed Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary to coach the same position for the Wolverines, according to reports.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football hires Louisiana DC as its next DB coach