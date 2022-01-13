Michigan football to reportedly hire Mike Elston as defensive line coach

If you're wondering if Jim Harbaugh is coming back to Michigan football next season, here may be a hint.

According to multiple reports, U-M is expected to hire Mike Elston, who holds the same position at Notre Dame, along with run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

It's a homecoming for Elston, who played outside linebacker at Michigan from 1993-96 and had 10 starts in his junior and senior seasons. He then spent four years on the U-M as a student assistant, video intern and graduate assistant.

[ Michigan football: Big Ten publishes revised 2022 conference schedule ]

The 47-year-old from St. Marys, Ohio, played in four games in four seasons with U-M.

After three seasons at Eastern Michigan as defensive ends coach (2001) and defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator (2002-03), Elston joined Brian Kelly's staff when he was hired at Central Michigan in 2004.

He coached the defensive line in 2004, was named co-defensive coordinator in 2005, and then moved to linebackers and special teams in 2006. When Kelly left CMU for Cincinnati, Elston joined him. From 2007-08, Elston was the tight ends/special teams coach and recruiting coordinator. In 2009, he was made an assistant head coach.

Then in 2010, Kelly was hired by Notre Dame, and Elston also joined. him. He coached the defensive line from 2010-14, then coached linebackers and was the recruiting coordinator from 2015-16. He switched back to the defensive line in 2017 and was made an assistant head coach in 2018.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football to hire Mike Elston as defensive line coach