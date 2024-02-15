Michigan football reportedly brings back Brian Jean-Mary to coach linebackers

A familiar face appears to be on his way back to Ann Arbor.

Michigan football former linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is returning to take over his former position, as well as coordinate the run defense, according to 247 Sports.

Jean-Mary, 48, coached the unit under former coach Jim Harbaugh in 2020 — Sherrone Moore was in his final year as the tight ends coach at the time — before he went to Tennessee, where he coached linebackers the past three seasons.

He's now the fourth Michigan linebackers coach in the past 14 months, following George Helow, who was not retained in Feb. 2023; Chris Partridge, who was fired in November after Michigan brass deemed he "failed to uphold his contract" after he did not follow a university directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation; and his replacement, Rick Minter, father of former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who now works under Harbaugh for the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive analyst.

A former linebacker at Appalachian State in the 1990s, Jean-Mary has 24 years of coaching experience with past stops at Louisville (2000), South Carolina (2001-02), North Alabama (2003), Georgia Tech (2004-09), Louisville (2010-13), Texas (2014-16) and South Florida (2017-19).

Moore's first two defensive hires were from the NFL: defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale (New York Giants) and defensive backs coach Stephen Adegoke (Houston Texans), who also has ties to the program as a former graduate assistant in 2021 and replaced Steve Clinkscale.

The Wolverines now just need to fill in the hole left by former defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Back in 2021, Jean-Mary, who had just been hired by Tennessee, wasn't exactly complimentary of the U-M football crowd, which is typically over 100,000 strong at home games, just as is the case at Volunteer games.

“I think the University of Michigan crowd — which is a good crowd, I am not going to say it is a bad crowd — it is more of a tennis crowd,” Jean-Mary told reporters. “We have more of a gladiator stadium crowd at the University of Tennessee.”

