Michigan football report card: Essentially perfect marks after beatdown of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia rates Michigan football on a scale of A to F after the Wolverines' 45-7 win over Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium:

Offense: A-plus

Nine drives that resulted in seven scores (six touchdowns and a field goal), just one punt and a turnover on downs in the final two minutes — hard to get better than that. The offense scored touchdowns on each of its first three drives and on five of six drives with the first team on the field. On the second play of the game, J.J. McCarthy kept a read-option instead of handing it to Blake Corum, and picked up 9 (which would set up other, bigger plays later). Corum later picked up a third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 on the drive to get deep into Nebraska territory, which set up McCarthy to find Roman Wilson in the end zone — U-M's senior receiver went up and over Isaac Gifford and used his helmet to hold onto the acrobatic 29-yard touchdown strike, for an early lead. Michigan's longest march of the day, 88 yards and nine plays, ended with another McCarthy-to-Wilson connection, a 16-yard strike. McCarthy was in cruise control, completing 12 of 16 passes for 156 yards and two scores and ran for 30 yards and another TD. U-M ran 51 times for a season-high 249 yards and three touchdowns against a Nebraska run defense that had allowed just 186 yards all season.

Defense: A-plus

It's amazing Michigan still doesn't have a shutout this season. The Wolverines looked poised to shutout Nebraska Saturday, which would've been the first time that happened since 1996, but Josh Fleeks (on his only touch of the game) ripped off a 74-yard touchdown run on a busted assignment that took away any chance at history. Outside of that, it was near-perfection from Jesse Minter's unit. It started two plays into the game, when Braiden McGregor batted the first pass attempt of the day and Kenneth Grant intercepted it. That set the stage for an afternoon of disruption, which included four sacks, five pass breakups, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and the interception. While Nebraska finished with 305 yards of total offense, but 126 of them came in the final five minutes trailing by 45. Josaiah Stewart had his best performance in the maize and blue, finishing with five tackles and two sacks, while Derrick Moore also had a nice game with a sack, a pass breakup, a quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

Special teams: A

Michigan's special teams unit wasn't on the field much, but when it was, it was an asset. Tommy Doman forced touchbacks on seven of his nine kickoffs, while the coverage unit held the two returns to just 42 total yards. He only had to put once on the day, which traveled 65 yards thanks to some wind, and netted 45 after it went for a touchback. Speaking of the windy day in Lincoln, U-M's punt returners attempted just two returns in the tough conditions, both of which ended positively. The first was an 11-yarder by Jake Thaw. The second was a near-disaster; Tyler Morris muffed the catch, but it immediately bounced back to him and he was able to follow his blockers for a 30-yard gain. Kicker James Turner continues to be solid, he made all seven of his extra point attempts and knocked a 30-yard field goal through in the second half.

Coaching: A-plus

The Wolverines' offense surpassed 400 total yards for the second consecutive week. The score was so lopsided, U-M was able to play three of their backups quarterbacks for legitimate game action. Michigan rushed for 250 yards while limiting Corum's workload to just 16 touches. Minter's defense created problems for Nebraska's run-oriented attack and limited the Huskers to 16 carries for 39 yards with the starters on the field. There was, almost literally, nothing more the staff could have done. The Wolverines were one 74-yard run in the fourth quarter away from being the first team to shut Nebraska out in 344 games. U-M's first-team defense held the Huskers to 179 yards through three quarters, more than half of which (90 yards) of which came on two long plays. And the Wolverines did not commit a single penalty or a turnover on the game. An absolute clinic.

