Michigan football remains in top five of AP Top 25

The Wolverines took care of business once again on Saturday night when they beat Hawaii, 56-10.

Michigan entered the week ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25.

Even with the crushing win, Michigan remains ranked fourth in the AP Top 25. In the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the maize and blue stayed at No. 5 where they were ranked the previous week.

The biggest change in the AP Top 25 was Alabama dropping one spot and Georgia moving to the top spot.

After starting 0-2 to the season, the once ranked No. 5 Notre Dame, is no longer in the top 25.

Full rankings:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 Georgia (2-0) SEC 1 1,561 (53) 2 Alabama (2-0) SEC 1 1,496 (9)

3. Ohio State (2-0) Big Ten – 1,475 (1)

Receiving Votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

