Michigan football remains in top five of AP Top 25

Trent Knoop
·2 min read

The Wolverines took care of business once again on Saturday night when they beat Hawaii, 56-10.

Michigan entered the week ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25.

Even with the crushing win, Michigan remains ranked fourth in the AP Top 25. In the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the maize and blue stayed at No. 5 where they were ranked the previous week.

The biggest change in the AP Top 25 was Alabama dropping one spot and Georgia moving to the top spot.

After starting 0-2 to the season, the once ranked No. 5 Notre Dame, is no longer in the top 25.

Full rankings:

RANK

TEAM

TREND

THIS WEEK

POINTS

1

Georgia (2-0)

SEC

1

@Samford W 33-0

1,561 (53)

2

Alabama (2-0)

SEC

1

@Texas W 20-19

1,496 (9)

3.

Ohio State (2-0)

Big Ten

@Arkansas State W 45-12

     1,475 (1)

4

Michigan (2-0)

Big Ten

@Hawai’i W 56-10

1,359

5

Clemson (2-0)

ACC

@Furman W 35-12

1,285

6

Oklahoma (2-0)

Big 12

1

@Kent State W 33-3

1,209

7

USC (2-0)

Pac-12

3

@Stanford W 41-28

1,139

8

Oklahoma State (2-0)

Big 12

3

@Arizona State W 34-17

1,004

9

Kentucky (2-0)

SEC

11

@Florida W 26-16

992

10

Arkansas (2-0)

SEC

6

@South Carolina W 44-30

938

11

Michigan State (2-0)

Big Ten

3

@Akron W 52-0

902

12

BYU (2-0)

IA Independents

9

@Baylor W 26-20

880

13

Miami (FL) (2-0)

ACC

2

@Southern Miss L 30-7

772

14

Utah (1-1)

Pac-12

1

@Southern Utah W 73-7

673

15

Tennessee (2-0)

SEC

9

@Pittsburgh W 34-27

658

16

North Carolina State (2-0)

ACC

2

@Charleston Southern W 55-3

623

17

Baylor (1-1)

Big 12

8

@BYU L 20-26

562

18

Florida (1-1)

SEC

6

@Kentucky L 16-26

484

19

Wake Forest (2-0)

ACC

4

@Vanderbilt W 45-25

449

20

Ole Miss (2-0)

SEC

2

@Central Arkansas W 59-3

411

21

Texas (1-1)

Big 12

@Alabama L 19-20

276

22

Penn State (2-0)

Big Ten

@Ohio W 46-10

271

23

Pittsburgh (1-1)

ACC

6

@Tennessee L 27-34

160

24

Texas A&M (1-1)

SEC

18

@Appalachian State L 14-17

145

25.           Oregon (1-1)

              Pac-12                             –           @Easttern Washington W 70-14.    89

 

Receiving Votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

