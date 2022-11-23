Michigan football No. 3 in College Football Playoff ranking ahead of Ohio State matchup

With one week to play in the 2022 regular season, Michigan football held onto the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, for the third consecutive week.

The top four remained unchanged, as all four of the nation's undefeated teams won Saturday: No. 1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC), No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten), No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) and No. 4 TCU (11-0, 8-0 Big 12).

LSU moves up to No. 5 after a win over UAB. No. 6 USC (10-1, 7-1 Pac 12) jumped one spot after toppling then-No. 16 UCLA, 48-45, followed by No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Clemson, No. 9 Oregon and No. 10 Tennessee — which tumbled from No. 5 after losing at South Carolina, 63-38, and losing Heisman Trophy candidate QB Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.

Although the rankings were largely unchanged at the top, there is sure to be a shakeup next week, after the Wolverines take on the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, in the biggest game in the country.

It's the first time the two sides are meeting as unbeatens since 2006; it's also Michigan's first trip to Columbus since 2018. U-M opened as a nine-point underdog, although the line has since dropped to 7½. The Wolverines entered last season's finale against the Buckeyes as 6½-point underdogs at home, then dominated OSU, 42-27.

During the rankings unveiling show on ESPN, CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan noted that while U-M's "non-conference schedule has been an issue, but they continue to find ways to win games and win by bigger margins."

Of course, Michigan's health is a major question entering the showdown at Ohio Stadium.

Running back Blake Corum, a likely Heisman Trophy finalist, suffered a knee injury late in the first half of Saturday's win over Illinois and played just one snap in the second half. The Wolverines also were without a number of key contributors: running back Donovan Edwards, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, defensive end Mike Morris, offensive lineman Trevor Keegan and return specialist A.J. Henning.

Coach Jim Harbaugh did not provide any updates Monday.

Corrigan was asked to compare Michigan and Ohio State and their CFP prospects, especially since one team will have just one loss and not play in the Big Ten championship game.

After initially begging off, Corrigan said: "They're both undefeated through this point, we've judged everything through week 12. The thing about it is college football always delivers, this time of year it just continues to grow."

With Tennessee's loss, the path for the Big Ten to place two teams in the CFP opens just a bit wider. The U-M/OSU winner, assuming a win on Dec. 3 in the Big Ten title game, is almost assured a CFP berth. But Saturday's loser, should the game remain close, would have a strong argument against any of the remaining one- and two-loss teams.

If USC loses either its season finale to Notre Dame or the Pac-12 title game (likely against Oregon), it will be out of the playoff picture. In the SEC, LSU already has two losses but has locked up a title-game berth; the Tigers must top Georgia in the SEC championship game to make the playoffs.

Clemson would have an outside shot as the ACC champion at 12-1 (with its one loss against a surging Notre Dame squad), but its likely ACC title game foe, North Carolina, lost to Georgia Tech last Saturday, dinging the Tigers' strength of schedule.

The Wolverines have just one win over a ranked opponent (Penn State), and an unimpressive non-conference schedule (Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut), but their metrics — No. 1 in total defense, No. 2 in rush defense, No. 9 in scoring offense — and their lack of close games (only Saturday's 19-17 win over Illinois) bode well for their eventual chances.

Still, the easiest way for Michigan to reach the CFP is to beat Ohio State and the Big Ten West champion, keeping the Wolverines' fate in their own hands.

This week's College Football Playoff rankings

1. Georgia (11-0)

2. Ohio State (11-0)

3. Michigan (11-0)

4. TCU (11-0)

5. LSU (9-2)

6. USC (10-1)

7. Alabama (9-2)

8. Clemson (10-1)

9. Oregon (9-2)

10. Tennessee (9-2)

11. Penn State (9-2)

12. Kansas State (8-3)

13. Washington (9-2)

14. Utah (8-3)

15. Notre Dame (8-3)

16. Florida State (8-3)

17. North Carolina (9-2)

18. UCLA (8-3)

19. Tulane (9-2)

20. Mississippi (8-3)

21. Oregon State (8-3)

22. Central Florida (8-3)

23. Texas (7-4)

24. Cincinnati (9-2)

25. Louisville (7-4)

Next up: Buckeyes

Matchup: No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Buckeyes by 7½.

