Michigan football releases renderings of new scoreboards

Get ready, Michigan football fans, in less than a year, The Big House is going to have something of a different look.

It had already been announced that Michigan Stadium would be installing new scoreboards, enhancing those that were put in place in 2010. Now we have a better idea of what they’ll look like.

The football program released renderings on Tuesday, along with more information. The rendering can be seen above with the details below.

Release:

The University of Michigan Athletic Department unveiled Tuesday (Oct. 18) renderings of the new scoreboards at Michigan Stadium. The video boards are set to be installed prior to the 2023 football season, with construction set to begin following the 2022 season.

The full project is broad in scope, encompassing a full replacement of both Michigan Stadium video boards (one in each end zone), the addition of columns onto the existing structures, equipment upgrades in the Crisler Center control room and production studio, and the installation of a new sound system for the seating bowl and stadium concourse.

The Crisler Center control room and production studio is a critical piece for all on-campus athletic events, serving in-game and off-season needs for Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center, Yost Ice Arena, Ocker Field, Ray Fisher Stadium and Alumni Field, the U-M Soccer Stadium, and the South Campus Performance Center, which houses indoor track and field, among other teams. It is also the home of Michigan Sports Television (MSTV), which provides coverage to all 29 varsity programs at U-M and produces television programs such as Inside Michigan Football, Inside Michigan Basketball, and more.

The project is self-funded by the University of Michigan Athletic Department. All costs for the project derive from gifts to Michigan Athletics, specifically restricted to capital improvements.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire