Michigan football reels in a big-time playmaker out of SEC country

Buckle up, folks, we have some early signing day fireworks in Ann Arbor.

While all eyes were on certain prospects — like Malachi Coleman, Jeremiyah Love, and others — another shocked the world with a late commitment to Michigan football.

Formerly committed to Auburn, 2023 Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver Karmello English is a top-flight player with one of the most impressive offer sheets in the country. He has both the home-state schools Auburn and Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, and Miami, among others. But he pulled the trigger on early signing day for the Michigan Wolverines, pledging his commitment to the maize and blue.

He announced his commitment on Instagram Live. Kentucky was considered the chief competition for his services.

English is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 178 player in the country, regardless of position, the No. 25 wide receiver, and the No. 15 player in the state of Alabama.

The scouting report, per On3:

Productive possession receiver who stars for one of the top high school programs in Alabama. Measured at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds as a junior. Primarily worked out of the slot as a junior, catching 70 passes for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns. Advanced in his ability to locate and track the ball. Has a large catch radius with the ability to win in contested situations. Coordinated and nimble in the air. Shows good physicality as a runner after the catch. Has adequate straight-line play speed but no athletic testing to speak of. Not overly explosive in terms of change of direction. Older for the class, turning 18 years-old as a junior.

English is Michigan’s 22nd commitment in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and the third wide receiver in the class, with Fredrick Moore and Semaj Morgan already signed.

He’s listed at 5-foot-11, 182-pounds according to On3. Ron Bellamy recruited him for Michigan.

