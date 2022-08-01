Michigan football reels in 2023 four-star offensive lineman

Michigan football held its BBQ at the Big House on Sunday, and the flagship recruiting event included a surprise visitor.

Not included on the various visitors lists was Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga four-star offensive tackle Evan Link, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman, who had been thought to be a Penn State lean prior to his quiet visit to Ann Arbor.

Boasting a 4.22 GPA on his Twitter account, Link was strongly considering the Wolverines, Nittany Lions, and Stanford Cardinal, among others. However, his trip to Ann Arbor appeared to be enough to sway him towards Michigan, as Link announced his commitment to the maize and blue on Monday morning.

He’s the 13th pledge to the 2023 class and the first offensive lineman to commit to the program this cycle.

Link is rated the No. 294 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He also had offers from Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Wisconsin, South Carolina, and many others.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire