Can Michigan football reel in a top-flight linebacker from SEC country?
Michigan football recruiting is heating up in a big, big way as of late. Not only did the Wolverines reel in the state of Ohio’s top running back, four-star Jordan Marshall, topping rival Ohio State, but they’ve gotten a four-star athlete in 2023 former Notre Dame signee Brandyn Hillman, as well as Ohio-native offensive tackle Ben Roebuck. And they’re trending for five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, who announces next week.
Perhaps somewhat under the radar in terms of announcements, 2024 Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star linebacker Qua Birdsong released his top five on Friday evening, and Michigan football made the cut, along with UCF, Miami, Cincinnati, and Arkansas.
On3 is the highest on Birdsong, having him rated No. 136 overall, the 10th-best linebacker, and No. 18 player in the state of Georgia.
He also has offers from Notre Dame and USC. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 195-pounds as of current.
