Can Michigan football reel in another top Louisiana WR in 2023?

It had been a long time since Michigan football reeled in a wide receiver from Louisiana, but that cycle was broken this past recruiting cycle when the Wolverines flipped Amorion Walker from Notre Dame.

Now they’re trying to pull another, though the competition is incredibly fierce.

Shelton Sampson Jr. is a five-star prospect, hailing from Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic, rated the No. 32 prospect in the country, regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-4, 195-pounds, he only got his Michigan offer back on Jan. 22, somewhat late in the process considering that he’s a 2023 prospect. However, the Wolverines are making a push, as evidenced by his newly-released top six, in which the maize and blue made the cut, along with Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 195 WR from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the No. 15 Player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/ycrtLm03zh pic.twitter.com/cm48OXhjJm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2022

Of course, having offers from LSU and Alabama will be tough to overcome, as will Texas A&M, considering the Aggies’ recent recruiting surge.

But Michigan may have something of an ace in the hole, as his potential position coach, Ron Bellamy, is a Louisiana native, himself.

