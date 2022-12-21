Michigan football recruiting: Top 200 WR Karmello English joins 2023 class

The holiday season came just a bit early for Michigan football's 2023 recruiting class.

After more than 20 letters of intent rolled through the Wolverines' facility Wednesday morning, the first day of the early signing period for high school students and transfer athletes, Michigan looked like its class was pretty much set.

Then, it got a welcomed commitment from a top target.

Karmello English, a four-star wide receiver from Central High School (Phenix City, Alabama) announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh's program live on social media around 10:30 a.m. English chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Kentucky, Auburn and Jackson State. English, 5 feet 11 and 175 pounds, committed to Auburn over the summer, before reopening his recruitment in September.

SAVED BY THE PORTAL: How 14 days changed Michigan football's future and resolved one of its chief concerns

MICHIGAN'S 2023 RECRUITING CLASS:What to like about each player

English is the No. 178 overall player in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, the third highest graded recruit in the Wolverines' incoming freshmen class. He's No. 25 among receivers and No. 17 in Alabama.

English is one of three receivers in the 2023 class, joining West Bloomfield speedster Semaj Morgan and St. Louis product Fredrick Moore, both of whom are three-stars. The Wolverines have 22 commitments, 20 of whom have already signed. It is the No. 18 class in the nation, according to 247sports composite rankings.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting: Karmello English commits to 2023 class