Michigan football recruiting: Top-100 LB Branden Jennings flips to Wolverines

Oakleaf quarterback Walter Simmons III (2) attempts to scramble away from Sandalwood linebacker Branden Jennings (44) during a high school football game on September 27, 2019. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Michigan football made a surprising splash on the recruiting trail Friday afternoon.

Four-star Jacksonville, Fla. linebacker Branden Jennings committed to the Wolverines, announcing his decision via Twitter.

Everyday I wake up my goal is to make my grandma proud 〽️〽️〽️#Committed #RIPGrandma pic.twitter.com/4sV7YJ50EK — GODZILLA (@Brand3nJ44) October 16, 2020

Jennings, listed at 6-foot-3 1/2 and 225 pounds, is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. He is ranked No. 82 overall, the No. 6 outside linebacker and the No. 13 prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the fourth-highest ranked prospect in U-M's class.

His final three schools were Michigan, Miami (where his brother, Bradley Jennings Jr., plays) and Clemson. Jennings also reported offers from Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

His commitment comes less than a week after he re-opened his recruitment. He had previously been committed to Florida State since Feb. 7. His father, Bradley Jennings, starred at linebacker for the Seminoles between 1997-2001, winning a national championship.

The Wolverines now have four linebacker commits in Jennings, four-star Junior Colson, four-star Jaydon Hood and three-star Tyler McLaurin. Michigan's 2021 class has 21 total commits and ranks second in the Big Ten.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting: LB Branden Jennings flips to Wolverines