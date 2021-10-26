Michigan football recruiting: Harper Woods WR Tay'shawn Trent decommits

At a time when Michigan football should be experiencing a recruiting boost from its 7-0 record and No. 6 ranking, the Wolverines lost another commitment instead.

Wide receiver Tay'shawn Trent, a three-star prospect from Harper Woods, decommitted from U-M on Tuesday. He announced the decision to re-open his recruitment on social media.

The 6-4, 210-pound Trent was rated a three-star prospect and the No. 400 prospect overall in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 56 wide receiver nationally and the No. 12 overall prospect in Michigan.

Trent committed to the Wolverines in March and held additional scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Penn State and Louisville, among others.

The Cardinals are reportedly the new favorites to land a verbal commitment from Trent. He visited Louisville earlier this month and announced the re-issuing of a scholarship from the school on Twitter.

Trent's change of heart makes him the second prospect lost by coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff in the last few weeks. Four-star pass rusher Mario Eugenio decommitted from U-M earlier this month.

Harbaugh's 2022 class is now ranked 16th nationally and third in the Big Ten behind Penn State and Ohio State.

