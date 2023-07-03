Michigan football recruiting gets its own fireworks with 4-star edge Elias Rudolph

Michigan football was able to celebrate a little early during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, as Elias Rudolph, a four-star edge from Deerfield Beach, Florida, verbalized his commitment to Jim Harbaugh's program as part of the class of 2024 live on Instagram.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass rusher ranks No. 23 among edge rushers, No. 44 among all players in Florida and No. 291 nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings; He chose the Wolverines over finalists Miami (Florida) and Pittsburgh, among more than two dozen other offers.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Elias Rudolph has Committed to Michigan!



The 6’3 200 EDGE from Deerfield Beach, FL chose the Wolverines over Miami and Pitt



He joins Michigan’s Top 5 Class in the 2024 Team Rankings 〽️https://t.co/BtYd5n8lwb pic.twitter.com/H05YjwfIQ8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 3, 2023

Rudolph took an official visit to Ann Arbor in mid-June, after he visited the Panthers and before heading to Miami. He had a visit to Ohio State scheduled for the final weekend of June, but he instead canceled it and announced his decision date.

Roger Bacon quarterback Jimmy Mumper (4) is sacked by Taft players Elias Rudolph (9) during their game Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Still, Ohio State will be OK.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes got a big recruiting victory of their own this weekend when Justin Scott — a five-star defensive lineman from Illinois who is the top player in his state and No. 14 overall — pledged to Ohio State on Sunday. Scott was the top remaining target for the Wolverines.

Michigan has been cleaning up for months on the recruiting trail. Rudolph is the 25th commit in U-M's No. 4-ranked class — which slots in behind only Georgia, Ohio State and Florida — and the second from Florida, joining three-star interior lineman Jake Guarnera.

Rudolph also Michigan's 10th top-300 commit of the cycle and its 13th among the top 312 players. U-M had three such players in its 2023 class.

Withrow quarterback Troy Montgomery (11) is tackled by Taft defenders Elias Rudolph (9) and Tayshawn Banks in a football game between Taft and Withrow high schools Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football gets commit from 2024 four-star Elias Rudolph