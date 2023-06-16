Michigan football recruiting: Four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart joins loaded 2024 class

Michigan football is set to kick off its third consecutive weekend hosting high-profile recruits from all over the country on official visits.

Before it could do so, the program landed a major target who was in town on the second weekend — I'Marion Stewart, a class of 2024 four-star athlete from Kenwood Academy (Chicago), committed to the Wolverines on Friday during a livestream of the OT7 championships in Los Angeles.

It’s Michigan for Chicago (IL.) Kenwood Academy WR I’Marion Stewart pic.twitter.com/W3VC24rTjA — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) June 16, 2023

Stewart, who stands 6 feet 1 and 180 pounds, is rated No. 7 in Illinois, No. 28 among athletes and No. 320 in the nation per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He held more than two dozen offers which included Tennessee, Oregon, Illinois, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Wisconsin (where he also took an official visit this month).

Stewart is U-M's third commitment of the week, which added four-star offensive lineman Owen Wafle last Sunday and three-star athlete Jaden Smith on Monday. While he's listed as an athlete, Stewart is widely expected to start out at wide receiver — receivers coach Ron Bellamy was one of his primary recruiters.

Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy reacts to a play against Maryland during the first half at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

The only "wide receiver" by classification in the class thus far is three-star Channing Goodwin, current high school teammate of four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, the crown jewel of Michigan's class. Keep an eye on their fellow teammate, four-star wideout Jordan Shipp, who recently visited Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines now have 20 commits in the class of 2024, which is ranked No. 2 in the country behind Georgia.

