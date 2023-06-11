Michigan football recruiting flips 4-star DL Owen Wafle, former Notre Dame commit

Those closest to the Michigan football program are expecting a big month on the recruiting trail.

The first sign of that came Sunday, when four-star defensive lineman Owen Wafle from Princeton, New Jersey (Hun High School) committed to the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman is rated No. 8 in the state, No. 41 at his position and No. 406 overall in the nation as he becomes the 18th commit in U-M's Class of 2024, which sits at No. 2 in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

"After a great conversation with the coaching staff and my family I am extremely excited to announce that I will be committing to The University of Michigan!!!," Wafle posted on social media.

After a great conversation with the coaching staff and my family I am extremely excited to announce that I will be committing to The University of Michigan!!! #GoBlue @CoachMikeElston @CoachJim4UM @Coach_Minter pic.twitter.com/2VUR7DWjEx — Owen Wafle (@OwenWafle) June 11, 2023

Perhaps most notably for U-M, Wafle was previously pledged to Notre Dame for more than a year, before he decommitted May 24, announcing with a lengthy note on Twitter accompanied by the caption "New beginnings."

It was the same day Michigan recruiting coordinator and DL coach Mike Elston − who spent a dozen years in South Bend from 2010-2021 − extended an offer, per his recruiting page. Wafle took an official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football recruiting flips 4-star DL Owen Wafle