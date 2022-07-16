Michigan football recruiting: DL Manuel Beigel (Germany) commits to Wolverines for 2024

Less than a day after landing French prospect Aymeric Koumba, Michigan football has gone international once again.

Manuel Beigel, a 2024 defensive line recruit from Hesse, Germany, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 282-pounder isn't covered in 247 Sports' composite rankings. He chose U-M over Central Michigan. He'll spend his next two seasons playing for Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut.

After Beigel took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor on June 16, Michigan offered him the next day. He also took unofficial visits to Ohio State and Florida as part of the PPI Dreamchasers Tour, a football camp for international prospects. Beigel has taken reps as an offensive lineman in his overseas career, but it's assumed he'll stay on the defensive side of the ball at U-M.

Beigel is the second commit for Michigan's 2024 class. Previously, four-star linebacker Mason Curtis committed to U-M on June 27 over Michigan State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Cincinnati and others.

247 Sports has the Wolverines' 2024 class as No. 13 in the country even with just two recruits on board. Michigan's 2023 class ranks No. 36 with 12 commitments.

