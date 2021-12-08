Michigan football recruiting: 4-star LB picks Wolverines over Georgia Bulldogs

In somewhat of an appetizer for the Orange Bowl, Michigan football received another commitment Wednesday from a highly rated prospect, this time a junior.

Raylen Wilson, a four-star 2023 linebacker out of Florida, committed to Michigan instead of Georgia — the Wolverines' opponent in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound OLB from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Wilson is ranked in the top 10 nationally at his position by ESPN and 247Sports. He holds offers from Ohio State, Clemson, Southern California and most of the SEC, including UGA and Alabama. But in the end, he chose between Georgia and Michigan.

Raylen Wilson heads for the end zone with a score for Lincoln in the second half. Mosley and Lincoln battled in the Region 1-6A semifinals at Tommy Oliver Stadium Friday, November 19, 2021. The Dolphins came away with the win 31-28.

Michigan learned of four-star 2022 lineman Andrew Gentry's commitment Wednesday. It already has the 2023 commitments from defensive lineman Joel Starlings, wide receiver Semaj Morgan and kicker Adam Samaha.

On social media, Wilson reminds folks he's also a talented track athlete and shows off his speed in a kickoff return for a touchdown during this highlight reel.

Michigan and Georgia play at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, with the winner moving on to the national championship game.

Watch Wilson's highlight tape below:

