Michigan football recruiting: 3-star DL Brooks Bahr commits to Wolverines

Bahr, a three-star junior from the Chicagoland area, announced Tuesday via Twitter his commitment to Michigan. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive lineman had offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska, among others.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the top 2023 defensive lineman in Illinois and the No. 9 junior prospect in the state regardless of position. Bahr attends rigorous Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, about 15 miles north of Chicago. He visited Iowa City twice but was recently on campus in Ann Arbor and gained a U-M offer in February.

Bahr reportedly totaled 46 tackles, including eight for loss, during 11 prep games this past season. He had nine quarterback hurries, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Rochester’s Hank Beatty (8) tries to avoid a sack by Loyola Academy’s Brooks Bahr (99) in the first half at Hoerster Field in Wilmette, Ill., Saturday, September 4, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

The commitment could be key following the loss of 2023 prospect Joel Starlings, a four-star defensive lineman. Starlings decommitted from Michigan after Shaun Nua, the assistant coach who led his recruitment, took a job at USC.

Now Bahr is the first DL commit of the 2023 class, which has six pledges overall. The Wolverines' current class is ranked by 247Sports as 12th in the country and fifth in the Big Ten.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football: DL Brooks Bahr commits to Wolverines