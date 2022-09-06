Michigan football recruiting: 2023 commitment highlights

According to the 247Sports composite, Michigan football currently has the 28th-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 cycle.

The last commit that Michigan received was four-star offensive lineman Evan Link from Gonzaga (Wash. DC) high school. It’s still early, but the Wolverines have some work to do in order to get back into the top 10 like they want to do every year.

The maize and blue have 14 commits for the class of 2023 at the moment, and a majority of them took the field this past weekend for their high school games.

We found some highlights from six of the commits that had games from this past weekend. Keep scrolling to see those Twitter highlights and stats from each of the Michigan commits.

List

Cole Cabana

Four-star running back Cole Cabana Dexter (Michigan).

77 rushing yards, 11 receiving yards, and a punt return. 4 total touchdowns against Ann Arbor Skyline.

Week 2 Highlights

4tds (1 punt return) (1st quarter)

144 yardshttps://t.co/CVPuNMbtso — Cole Cabana (@colecabana) September 4, 2022

Semaj Morgan

Three-star receiver Semaj Morganfrom West Bloomfield (Mich.)

Five receptions for 102 yards and a score against Harper Woods.

How good was #Michigan WR commit Semaj Morgan (@SemajM72) tonight? Well… just watch this effortless one-handed catch he made in the win over Harper Woods! pic.twitter.com/T4tbnZ5pCO — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) September 3, 2022

Fredrick Moore

Three-star receiver Fredrick Moorefrom Cardinal Ritter Prep (St. Louis, Mo)

Five receptions for 97 yards and two scores against Vashon Miller Academy.

Cardinal Ritter strikes early with a bomb from 2024 QB standout Antwon McKay:@AntwonMckayJr10 to 2023 big-time WR prospect & Michigan verbal commitment Fredrick Moore:@FredrickMoore6_ @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/EVowgNnAwh — JP Rock (@JPRockMO) September 3, 2022

Enow Etta

Four-star edge Enow Etta from Colleyville Covenant (TX).

14 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery against Dallas Covenant.

Adam Samaha

Three-star kicker Adam Samahafrom Ann Arbor Huron (Mich.)

35-yard field goal against Saline High.

Huron strikes first with a 35-yard FG from Michigan commit Adam Samaha. River Rats lead 3-0 with 3:46 left in the 1st quarter. @JaredPurcellDET @AdamSamaha5 pic.twitter.com/OmDLGikRAF — Greg Wickliffe (@GregWickliffe10) September 1, 2022

Amir Herring

Four-star offensive lineman Amir Herringfrom West Bloomfield (Mich.)

#Michigan OL commit Amir Herring (@amirherring55) also had a strong game in the win over Harper Woods tonight as he was very physical all night and showed well in run blocking, but pass protection, too. pic.twitter.com/D9e168urLM — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) September 3, 2022

