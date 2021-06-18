Michigan football recruiting: 2022 QB target spurns Wolverines for Utah
As Michigan football appeared to be honing in on its 2022 quarterback, one of its top targets had other plans.
On the heels of an official visit to Ann Arbor, it appeared the Wolverines were in a solid position for Clovis (CA) three-star QB Nate Johnson, who has been garnering interest elsewhere in recent weeks after some strong camp performances. He had one 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction favoring the maize and blue — his only prediction — but it turns out that he intends to stay out West.
Johnson announced on Twitter that he’s committing to Utah, thus likely eliminating Michigan from contention.
Committed. Respect my Decision❗️❗️🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XA5lrXCj2b
— Nate Johnson (@Shaboinate) June 18, 2021
With this news, Michigan will likely continue to target Cal commit Justyn Martin, a four-star from Inglewood (CA).
Regardless of this news, the Wolverines are opening up their big official visit weekend, so the class is likely to grow next week — quarterback or not.
