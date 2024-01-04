Michigan football recovered from huge mistakes in Rose Bowl, showed championship resolve

Each player, coach and member of the Michigan football team stressed the importance of details throughout the past month, as they said a near-flawless game was a prerequisite in order to beat Nick Saban and Alabama.

But when the lights were brightest, the Wolverines didn't play a clean game. Not even close.

Still, they showed the resolve on offense with a game-tying drive to force overtime, on defense with a goal line stand in the extra period to close the game and even did enough on a rocky day of special teams to secure the 27-20 OT victory over the Tide and secure their spot in the national championship game.

“Just how we responded in the pressure moments, in the pressure times, offense, defense, special teams, and rose to the occasion,” Harbaugh said Wednesday on a conference call to preview the title game. “Tremendous play during the pressure moments of the game.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh talks to quarterback J.J. McCarthy before the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Harbaugh went down a list of the players and moments where the team showed its championship resolve, which started on the opening play of the Rose Bowl. It was a sprint out to the right, and J.J. McCarthy should have thrown the quick out to Roman Wilson but waited too long and it was covered.

There was a similar play early in this season against Bowling Green, when McCarthy forced a pass that resulted in an interception. He vowed to never do it again and "throw it to the 300 level." But on the first snap of Monday's game, he again forced the ball in an impossible window and it appeared Alabama's All-American freshman Caleb Downs intercepted the game's first play.

Much to McCarthy's delight, replay review showed Downs' heel was just out of bounds, overturning the pick into an incomplete pass.

“J.J., first play of the game, he clearly (needs to throw) the ball away, and I can tell you having made a bad play in a football game, it's like a train going through your head," Harbaugh said. "I mean, you see red. It's like a deafening siren. There's a lot of guys that will hang their head and go in the tank or get that deer-in-the-headlights look, but every guy that had that happen to them in our game came back and made a phenomenal play."

McCarthy said he expected to get chewed out on the sideline; instead his coach told him he's glad that was out of his system and now, it was go-time. McCarthy from there was all but flawless, finishing the game 17 of 27 passing for 216 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) watches a play from the sideline during the second half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

There was one team turnover, and it came in the first quarter. Freshman Semaj Morgan was back deep to return Alabama's first punt, when he tried to catch the ball on a running start only for it to bounce off his chest, fall loose onto the turf and into the arms of a Tide player.

Four plays later, the Tide had 7-0 lead. But yet again, Michigan responded. McCarthy took the Wolverines on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, which included a 6-yard catch by Morgan that set up Blake Corum's 8-yard touchdown reception to tie the game.

Morgan would also move the chains on U-M's next possession, as he tied for the team lead with four catches for 24 receiving yards, 20 that came after the catch.

In the second quarter, after McCarthy found Tyler Morris on a 38-yard drag route over the middle for a score, but U-M botched the snap on the extra point. Later in the fourth quarter, after the Tide had scored 10 straight to take a four-point lead, James Turner missed a 49-yard field goal wide left.

"We had a bad snap," Harbaugh said. "Then that snap and hold has to be perfect and kick made (after the game-tying score) or else we don't go into overtime. So many plays that you could point to. I'm just really proud of those guys."

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan runs against Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore during the first half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

One of those plays he did point to, was Roman Wilson on the game-tying drive. It was fourth-and-2, when McCarthy found Corum for a 35-yard pass play, only for part of it to be negated when Wilson was lagged for a rather obvious and uncharacteristic block in the back penalty down field.

The first down stood, but it cost U-M nearly 20 yards in field position.

"I made a really bad play, really bad mistake," Wilson said. "The team, the guys on the field forgave me bro. It really hurt, to look at the sideline, look at my sideline and be like me, I really let this team down. But the guys forgave me and you know the only way I could make it up for them was making a big play."

Wilson didn't just make one, he made two. On first-and-10 from the 34, he ran a drag route and hung in the air for an extra beat to somehow haul in a ball that appeared to be sailing over his head, before he came down, maintained his balance and turned up field for a 29-yard pass play.

Wilson couldn't describe it in any way other than "God kept me up there," before he caught a 4-yard touchdown two plays later and the ensuing extra point knotted the score.

However Michigan wasn't out of the woods yet. The defense forced an Alabama punt, when special teams coach Jay Harbaugh opted to send senior Jake Thaw deep to return, presumably with some very specific instructions: Heels on the 10-yard line and if you have to back up, don't catch it.

Instead, Thaw tried to waive for a fair catch, but muffed it and the ball bounded back towards the U-M end zone, only for Thaw at the last moment to grab the loose ball and dive back into the field of play and avoid aa game-ending safety by less than 12 inches.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama during the second half of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Those on the outside saw a senior making a near-catastrophic play.

Those on the inside saw a game-saving play that propelled U-M to the national championship game.

“I think it was tremendous the way (Thaw) handled the situation,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “The way he handled it and not freaking out once the ball was going towards the end zone and accidentally kicking it or muffing it again and making sure he didn't fumble it when he got hit by those three guys.

"There's a lot of good that he did in that scary situation that I feel like needs to be appreciated, and that's just a testament to our training and the mindset that we've forged over the last year.”

