Michigan football receives pair of predictions for coveted transfer target

Michigan football is pulling out all the stops for a handful of priority transfer portal targets. One of which could potentially be the replacement for star nickel back Mike Sainristil.

Hailing originally from Houston (Tx.) North Shore, cornerback Upton Stout has thrived at Western Kentucky. Of the seven games he played in 2023, Stout had one of his better games against one of the better opponents, registering a 72.7 grade covering Ohio State‘s receivers in Week 3. Against the Buckeyes, he was targeted once on 45 snaps and let up no receptions.

At 5-foot-9, 185-pounds, Stout could thrive in the Michigan football defense, and he made a visit to Ann Arbor this week to see what the Wolverines have to offer. As a result, two national 247Sports analysts, Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, put in 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating that the Hilltopper cornerback will end up wearing maize and blue.

However, The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz put in an ‘undecided’ prediction on Wednesday night, which could indicate that there’s still some work to be done.

Stout originally committed and enrolled at North Texas before transferring to WKU. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his school of choice. As a transfer, 247Sports lists Stout as a four-star, No. 40 overall, and the No. 4 cornerback available.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire