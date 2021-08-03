Michigan football receives NCAA eligibility waiver for two players after Biff Poggi hire

Two Michigan football players have retained their eligibility after the school hired their former high school coach to a support staff role.

A U-M spokesman said the football program sought and obtained a blanket NCAA waiver for second-year players Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green when Biff Poggi was hired last month.

“The waiver ensures the players retain their eligibility and allowed the department to proceed with the hire of Biff,” the spokesman said.

Poggi has been given the title of associate head coach, the same position he held at Michigan in 2016. Between his two stints in Ann Arbor, Poggi gained national attention as the coach of budding Baltimore private school power St. Frances Academy, where Corum and Hill-Green played on a star-studded roster.

Corum, a running back, and Hill-Green, a linebacker, signed with the Wolverines in December 2019 and enrolled the following month, raising questions about their eligibility when Poggi was hired.

A 2017 NCAA rule prohibits schools from hiring support staffers for a two-year period both before and after a prospect's recruitment.

“In bowl subdivision football, during a two-year period before a prospective student-athlete's anticipated enrollment and a two-year period after the prospective student-athlete's actual enrollment, an institution shall not employ (either on a salaried or volunteer basis) or enter into a contract for future employment with an individual associated with the prospective student-athlete in any athletics department non-coaching staff position or in a strength and conditioning staff position,” the NCAA manual reads.

Hill-Green, who made three appearances as a freshman, is expected to have an expanded role this season while Corum is slated to be one of the team’s featured running backs alongside Hassan Haskins.

“Hassan and Blake, they're kind of like running back one and one," head coach Jim Harbaugh said last month at Big Ten media days. "So, as we sit here today, those three are up there high to where it would be a three-back type of rotation, leaning on Blake and Hassan the most."

