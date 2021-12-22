Michigan football to receive 'full-team booster shot' as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida

With COVID-19 infection rates soaring around the country, Michigan football has scheduled a mass vaccination event for players, coaches and staff members to receive booster shots ahead of the team’s trip to Florida for its College Football Playoff semifinal.

The session, described by offensive tackle Andrew Stueber as a “full-team booster shot” is scheduled for Wednesday, three days before the Wolverines depart for Fort Lauderdale on Christmas. Kickoff against Georgia is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

“That’s definitely a growing concern of ours,” Stueber said Tuesday evening. “We’ve implemented masks in meetings, kind of maintaining social distancing. A lot of people are taking their meals to go now and not really sitting (together) too much. But it’s a lot safer now out there. A lot of students have left the campus (for winter break).”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh fist bumps offensive lineman Andrew Stueber during the first half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The extra precautions for coach Jim Harbaugh’s team come at a time when COVID-19 cases have increased by 294% in Florida over the last 14 days, according to The New York Times. Florida is averaging 7,068 new cases and 1,538 new hospitalizations per day during that stretch.

Broward County, where Michigan will be headquartered throughout the week, and Miami-Dade County, where the game will be played, are the two most explosive areas in the state. The former is averaging 672 new cases per day while the latter has spiked to 1,649 cases per day.

In Michigan, cases have decreased by 27% over the last 14 days, to an average of 6,284 per day, but hospitalizations are only down 4%. Washtenaw County is averaging 180 new cases per day.

“I think everyone understands kind of the gravity of the situation,” Stueber said. “To kind of have an outbreak now would be devastating to a lot of people. Just understanding the concern there is a big thing, so we’re taking the proper precautions.”

The Wolverines entered the season with a 99% vaccination rate, according to Harbaugh, and made the necessary accommodations for the remaining individuals. Those accommodations included wearing masks inside Schembechler Hall and attending certain meetings virtually rather than sharing rooms with teammates. At the time, Harbaugh declined to say whether the unvaccinated players intended to get vaccinated in the future.

Stueber told reporters he could not recall anyone missing practice due to COVID-19 infections or direct exposures during the last few weeks.

“However many percent of the team is vaccinated, so we’re good there,” Stueber said. “Kind of only if they’re feeling a little sick (would they miss practice). Nothing but the common cold, I guess, (is what) we’ve gotten hit with.”

Michigan hires new director of player personnel

Within two days of winning the Big Ten title, Harbaugh lost the head of his recruiting department when Courtney Morgan departed for the same role at Washington. He needed only two weeks to secure a replacement.

The Free Press confirmed Michigan has lured Albert Karschnia away from Central Michigan, where he was also the director of player personnel. Karschnia’s hire was first reported by MLive. The school has yet to announce his arrival.

There is plenty of familiarity between the two sides, though. Karschnia graduated from U-M in 2015 and then spent two years on Harbaugh’s staff with responsibilities including recruiting efforts. He left for CMU in 2017.

“As director of player personnel, it's really just roster management,” Karschnia said of his role with the Chippewas at the team’s media day during his first season. “From a recruiting standpoint to also working with the coaches on managing their travel rosters on game weeks. Also working with the coaches to see what they're looking for in each player in their position group so that we can do a good job of trying to recruit the best players in the country that fit what they're seeking — not just from a talent perspective but from a character and academic perspective. You know, trying to find the right 105 guys that give us the best opportunity to win a MAC championship.”

Central Michigan has seen a noticeable uptick in recruiting the last two seasons. The Chippewas’ 2022 recruiting class ranks 79th nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings and second in the MAC after finishing 87th in the nation and No. 2 in the MAC a year ago. They did not crack the top 100 overall or the top five in the MAC during the three previous cycles.

Offensive line takes home national award

Michigan’s offensive line was named the winner of the 2021 Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football. It is the second honor in the seven-year history of the award for a Big Ten team, with Iowa winning it in 2016.

With a consistent starting five of LT Ryan Hayes, LG Trevor Keegan, C Andrew Vastardis, RG Zak Zinter and RT Andrew Stueber, the Wolverines racked up 5,875 yards of offense, second-most in school history. The line also allowed the fewest tackles for loss (27) and third-fewest sacks (10) of any team nationally. Michigan ranks 10th in the nation in rushing at 223.8 yards per game.

Give a lot of credit to offensive line coach Sherrone Moore. He played on the offensive line, but had never coached the position before this season. Harbaugh’s decision to trust Moore proved to be one of the shrewdest moves during a coaching staff overhaul last winter.

“It’s a pretty incredible feeling,” Hayes said. “It’s really an honor because they just explained how prestigious the award is and how much goes into it. So it was pretty cool. It’s just a collective effort from everybody. I think the last few years have been building up. We’re just getting better and better. This year with coach Moore, he just brought us together as one and we kept excelling throughout the year, and I think we’re playing our best football now.”

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson waves at fans during warmups before the Big Ten championship game against Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Another honor for Hutchinson

Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was named a co-recipient of the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.

Hutchinson, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and captured a slew of postseason honors, broke his ankle in the third game of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and underwent a lengthy rehabilitation process. His decision to return to Michigan for another year catalyzed the program’s cultural overhaul that helped guide the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship and CFP berth.

He shared the award with Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Kentucky outside linebacker J.J. Weaver. A donation of $30,000 will be made in Hutchinson’s name to the U-M general scholarship fund.

