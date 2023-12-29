Michigan football ready to represent vs. SEC: 'Sick of talking like we're the underdog'

LOS ANGELES — For weeks, almost a month now, Michigan football has been asked, almost ad nauseam, about how it can possibly slow down Alabama's offense, namely quarterback Jalen Milroe, in Monday's looming College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide quarterback was benched in September following a Week 2 loss to Texas. Since becoming the starter again in Week 4, however, Milroe has thrown for 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Milroe's threat to U-M's top-ranked defense is boosted by his performances with his legs; the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder has rushed for 468 yards — which includes two 100-yard games — and 12 touchdowns.

But the focus — at least outside of the Wolverines locker room — on the man who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting doesn't sit right with Michigan's Michael Barrett. The linebacker said Thursday that while Alabama's offense deserves respect, so too does U-M's defense.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles.

"I just said it yesterday, I'm sick of talking like we're the underdog, like we're not the No. 1 team in the country," the sixth-year captain said. "I get it, it's 'Bama, it is what it is. But you know, just let everybody talk until the game comes, that's how I see it."

If any player on the team is qualified to make that sort of statement, it's Barrett; no Wolverine has played — or won — more games in U-M football history. After all, he was around for U-M's most recent matchup with the squad considered the gold standard of the sport.

Barrett was a special teamer back in the 2019 season, which ended with a 35-16 beatdown at the hands of Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide in the 2020 Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 1, 2020. And while much has changed in the four seasons since then — U-M went from a bowl team to a 2-4 record to the No. 1 team in the nation — one thing has not: The league that has produced the CFP champion — the SEC.

"With all the talk of SEC is 'bigger, faster, stronger,' all that 'he said, she said,' I feel like that pride aspect is probably big right now," Barrett said. "The SEC, they've had a lot of success on this stage over the years, the Big Ten hasn't. That's what everybody is basing this game off of.

"The past SEC, the past Big Ten, the past of what's happened. But we're here now to show what's going on."

Perhaps no program has been more focused on the SEC than Michigan, starting with its manhandling by Georgia in the 2021 CFP semifinals.

It's why the program installed a "Beat Georgia" drill at the beginning of this season and why defensive coordinator Jesse Minter earlier this month called the CFP "the Alabama Invitational."

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles.

From recruiting and development to strength and conditioning and facilities upgrades, the program in Ann Arbor has been all about matching the one in Tuscaloosa, and nowhere is that more obvious than on the defense.

Minter, a former Baltimore Ravens assistant with a year as the defensive coordinator for Vanderbilt of the SEC, became U-M defensive coordinator last season, taking over from another former Ravens staffer, Mike Mcdonald (who jumped back to the Ravens as their DC).

In succession, the two transitioned Michigan's defense from Don Brown's system based on speed, blitzes and man coverage into one that more closely resembles those in the NFL; that just so happens to translate well against programs such as Alabama and Georgia, which seemingly feature NFL prospects in double digits every season.

"The defensive line is one of the areas that's transitioned, transformed at Michigan over the last three years," Minter said. "I think everywhere else you want speed, space, athleticism and guys who are capable of doing the jobs you're asking them to do — secondary players, linebacker players.

"But up front, there's a size requirement to hold up and play the style of front and style of football we want to play."

U-M is counting on Wolverines such as Mason Graham (6-3, 320 pounds), Kenneth Grant (6-3, 339) and Kris Jenkins (6-3, 305) to be the difference-makers in shutting down running backs Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams.

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) tackles Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

On the outside, U-M's second-ranked pass defense (152.6 yards per game) will have to contend with Jermaine Burton and Isaiah Bond (the receiver who caught the fourth-and-31 TD vs. Auburn to keep 'Bama's CFP hopes alive in November).

Bond made waves Thursday when he said Crimson Tide players have not been allowed to watch film on their individual tablets

He also wasn't afraid to say he didn't think the Wolverines presented anything defensively that the Tide haven't already seen in the SEC.

"Gotta give Michigan credit, they're currently ranked No. 1," Bond said. "But I think the superior strength of our team, they've never seen quite the load of players that we have on our team."

When asked to compare Alabama to teams they've seen, the Wolverines frequently said Milroe most resembles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the wide receiving corps is most like Ohio State's.

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa causing a fumble during the first half at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, Nov. 18, 2023.

Despite Michigan's gaudy defensive numbers — No. 1 in the country in points allowed per game (9.46) and No. 2 in yards allowed per game (239.7) — both the Buckeyes and Terrapins found enough of U-M's weaknesses to put up 24 points apiece.

Because of that — as well as the immediate audible reaction the team had when the CFP matchup was announced on Dec. 3 — some have speculated U-M didn't want to face Alabama,

But that's not the case according to Barrett, who explained the Wolverines' collective gasp was more about the shock of not seeing Florida State — an undefeated Power Five conference champion — than it was about seeing the Alabama.

"It wasn't really like fear, never that," Barrett said. "It's funny, I keep hearing, like, 'Y'all was scared, I saw y'all in that video,' like, OK, it is what it is. Everybody is going to talk, have their opinions.

"At the end of the day, we're here now, we have who we have, we're gonna go handle business."

