Michigan football reactions: Is Jim Harbaugh wearing out his welcome with Wolverines?

That was ... rough.

There aren't many other words to describe Michigan football's performance at No. 13 Indiana on Saturday.

The Wolverines, after a stunning loss to Michigan State a week ago, never posed a real threat in a 38-21 defeat against the Hoosiers, who hadn't beaten the Wolverines since 1987.

Naturally, social media piled on sixth-year coach Jim Harbaugh, who did well to stabilize the Michigan program but has been in steady decline in recent years.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warm ups before the game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. More

There was optimism U-M could surprise in 2020 despite breaking in a host of new players, including quarterback Joe Milton. And it was easy to write off the MSU loss last week as a rivalry game outlier.

But the truth is the Wolverines, who are 1-2 for the first time since 2008, just haven't been very good this season, and they haven't been great under Harbaugh, especially against top-25 teams on the road (they're just 2-8 in Harbaugh's tenure).

The lack of top-level success increasingly is bringing Harbaugh's tenure under the microscope and making many wonder whether he ever can turn the Wolverines around.

Nobody believes his future is in question this season. But given his lack of a contract extension past 2021 — and the recent history of coaches being fired in parking lots after losses (we're looking at you, Lane Kiffin) — readers on social media wondered aloud whether Harbaugh would suffer a similar fate.

With that in mind, here's a snapshot of the reaction to the game:

The Wolverines looked outmatched in this game. Haven't taken a lead since Week 1 against Minnesota. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) November 7, 2020

The Michigan team bus better leave Jim Harbaugh AND Don Brown in Bloomington. Neither one can coach they way out of a paper bag, and it gets exposed more, and more weekly — Max Julien (@DaBlkSourRanger) November 7, 2020

Jim Harbaugh could be the best Xs and Os guy in the country (he isn’t), but this is a heartless, passionless Michigan football team. I wouldn’t let him or Don Brown back on the bus. — Scott Horn (@jshorn901) November 7, 2020

Does Jim Harbaugh make it to the team bus? — Joel Stojkovic (@joelstojkovic31) November 7, 2020

I wouldn't let Jim Harbaugh back on the bus home. — Mark Sands (@sharkmgs) November 7, 2020

So Indiana was just no-doubt better than Michigan today.



The broadcast just said "this will be their first win over big, bad Michigan since 1987."



Folks ... this ain't "big, bad Michigan." And it hasn't been, with rare exceptions, for many years.







— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 7, 2020

Michigan won't fire Jim Harbaugh mid-season but they absolutely should.



I'm embarrassed for them and I just watched MSU get stomped by like 50 points.



— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 7, 2020

Michigan would never fire Jim Harbaugh in the middle of the season but this is the unofficial end of his tenure.



He did a good job righting the ship after the Brady Hoke Era but this isn’t working.



Not sure anyone can restore Michigan football to glory but they have to try...







— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 7, 2020

John L. Smith got fired by Michigan State for losing to Indiana.



That won't happen to Jim Harbaugh at Michigan but all of his mojo and bluster and I'm taking my team to Rome and Derek Jeter is helping me recruit BS is going, going, gone.



— rickbozich (@rickbozich) November 7, 2020

Chris Thomas is the sports editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at cdthomas@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football reactions: Is Jim Harbaugh wearing out his welcome?