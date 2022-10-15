Michigan football RBs coach Mike Hart returns to sideline for Penn State

One week after he collapsed on the field in a road game against Indiana, Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart will return to the sideline to coach against No. 10 Penn State.

Hart collapsed on the sideline late in the first quarter last week at Memorial Stadium and was down on the field for more than 10 minutes before he was carted off. Hart was transported to a Bloomington-based hospital for evaluation and stayed overnight to be monitored.

Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart was carted off the field on a backboard during the first half against Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind.

He returned to Ann Arbor the following day and released a statement on Monday expressing his appreciation for the team, coaches, medical staff and fans for extending their thoughts and prayers.

"I would like to thank everyone for their support, messages, and prayers," the statement read. "I am truly grateful for the trainers and paramedics, the doctors and nurses at IU Hospital, Michigan's team doctors, coaching staff, players and coach Harbaugh. I would also like to thank IU's football staff and team doctors. I will never forget everyone's kindness and generosity. My wife and I are thankful to be surrounded by such incredible people.

"Health-wise, I am back in Ann Arbor and things are trending in a positive direction. I look forward to rejoining our team soon."

Michigan running back coach Mike Hart watches warm ups ahead of the Maryland game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

At coach Jim Harbaugh's press conference Monday, he confirmed that Michigan analyst Fred Jackson had received a waiver to coach the position group until Hart returned, a timetable which was unknown at the time. Jackson was a Michigan coach for more than two decades (1994-2016) under four different coaches before he was brought on in his new capacity this summer.

Last year's hero out

Michigan tight end Erick All was on the field in warmups but was not in uniform. It is the fourth consecutive game Michigan's senior has missed. All was in a sweatsuit prior to the game walking on the field and catching passes one-handed, but never appeared as if he was warming up to play.

All was the hero in last year's game at Beaver Stadium, when he caught a crossing route and took it 47 yards for the game winning touchdown in the final minutes to lift Michigan to a 21-17 victory. All caught three passes in the non-conference schedule, one in each of the first three weeks, but has not played since Big Ten play began.

Story continues

Erick All #83 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with Mike Sainristil #5 after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 13, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Wolverines will also be without starting right tackle Trente Jones, who was carted off the field late in the first half against Indiana, after the game Harbaugh said it appeared he likely had one of those "dreaded high ankle sprains."

Karsen Barnhart, who filled in for Jones last week, took reps with the starting line prior to the game.

U-M wide receiver Roman Wilson was in uniform for warmups and is expected to play. The speedster did not travel to Indiana a week ago for undisclosed reasons, but was a full-go in pregame warmups on Saturday. Wilson has 12 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns on the season and has at least one explosive play (a gain of 20 or more yards) in four of the five games he's played.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's MIke Hart back on sidelines vs. Penn State