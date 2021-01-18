Michigan football RB Zach Charbonnet plans to transfer
One of Michigan football's top running backs plans to leave the program.
Zach Charbonnet entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, the Free Press has learned.
The former four-star recruit rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries this season.
Almost half of his yardage total came during one 70-yard run against Minnesota in the team's opener.
RELATED: Return of Mike Hart is one more twist in crazy Michigan football drama
MORE: Mike Macdonald's rise to Michigan football DC fueled by 'enthusiasm' at Georgia
Story will be updated.
Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @RainerSabin. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten newsletter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football RB Zach Charbonnet plans to transfer