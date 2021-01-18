One of Michigan football's top running backs plans to leave the program.

Zach Charbonnet entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, the Free Press has learned.

The former four-star recruit rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries this season.

Almost half of his yardage total came during one 70-yard run against Minnesota in the team's opener.

RELATED: Return of Mike Hart is one more twist in crazy Michigan football drama

MORE: Mike Macdonald's rise to Michigan football DC fueled by 'enthusiasm' at Georgia

Story will be updated.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @RainerSabin. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football RB Zach Charbonnet plans to transfer