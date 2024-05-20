Michigan football RB target sets commitment date

Michigan football went all in for Ohio-based running back Marquise Davis only to see him make an untimely pledge to Kentucky. So now the Wolverines are looking at other options.

One such 2025 tailback is Iverson Howard, who hails from Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard and is rated a four-star prospect. Howard is set to visit Ann Arbor on June 7, but it appears he intends to make a college commitment sooner than that.

According to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, Howard intends on making his pledge to his school of choice on Friday, May 7 and it appears that he’ll choose between Michigan, Florida State, and Maryland.

Howard is rated the No. 384 player in the 2025 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 31 running back in the country. He’s listed at 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, and also has offers from Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), Ole Miss, Penn State, Wisconsin, and many others. At the moment, there are no predictions as to his eventual school of choice.

The Wolverines are still targeting other running back targets, including five-star Jordon Davison, though it appears Oregon and Ohio State have the inside edge there.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire