Michigan football RB Donovan Edwards makes NFL draft decision

Michigan football won a national championship, having gone 15-0 for the first time in program history. That means that, with an extra week of game play, players had less of a time to make their decision about their future.

Coming off an exemplary 2022 season, it seemed apparent that Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards would be back only for one more season. But Edwards’ 2023 wasn’t nearly as productive as he may had hoped, at least until the national championship game when he rattled off two 40-plus yard touchdown runs on as many carries.

Thus, Edwards had a decision to make. Would he try his hand at the NFL or would he return and work to better his stats?

On Monday, Edwards announced his choice, saying he will coming back for another year.

Edwards was just nine yards shy of 1,000 yards in 2022 but had less than that production in 2023.

With Blake Corum gone, Edwards will be the star of the show at the running back position and will take any pressure off whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback job.

