Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart reportedly suffers seizure on field, taken to hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana.

With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield.

During halftime of the game telecast, Fox host Rob Stone reported that Hart suffered a seizure.

His team gathered around him and everybody on the field, on both sidelines, took a knee. Medical personnel tended to Hart and made a barricade around him holding towels up to block the view from the sideline. After about 10 minutes, Hart was brought onto a stretcher and placed on a cart that took him off the field.

Video from the TV broadcast showed U-M running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards visibly upset on the sideline, crying while Michigan staffers consoled them. Hart appeared responsive as he left the field, moving his head; a number of Indiana staffers walked up to the cart to speak to Hart as it drove off.

Fox TV sideline reporter Jenny Dell reported that Hart was joined by his wife on the sideline before leaving for the hospital and that Hart was alert while on the stretcher

Hart, who was a former standout running back for Michigan from 2004-07, was the Indiana running backs coach from 2017-20 before taking over the same role in Ann Arbor in 2021.

After three years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Hart moved to the coaching ranks as a quality control coach for Eastern Michigan. He then was a running backs coach for two years at EMU, one year at Western Michigan and one year at Syracuse before going to Bloomington.

