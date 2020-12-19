Michigan football just locked up a great majority of its 2021 recruiting class.

And so, as new players are coming in, some are looking to play elsewhere.

Junior running back Christian Turner announced on Twitter on Saturday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pounder from Buford, Georgia, originally opted out of the 2020 season when the Big Ten canceled fall sports in August. But he ended up playing in just one game this season, as a special teamer against Wisconsin.

Turner signed with Michigan's 2018 recruiting class. He had 20 carries for 99 yards as a true freshman and appeared poised to take on a bigger role after receiving more playing time in the Peach Bowl against Florida.

But in 2019, Turner found himself behind other running backs on the depth chart. He struggled with fumbles and finished with 44 carries for 171 yards.

Michigan signed two running backs in the 2021 recruiting class in Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield) and Tavierre Dunlap. The Wolverines have multiple scholarship running backs on the roster, including Hassan Haskins, the team's leading rusher in 2020, Zach Charbonnet and Blake Corum.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football RB Christian Turner to enter NCAA transfer portal