Michigan football RB Blake Corum in uniform vs. Maryland, unclear how much he'll play

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A week after running back Blake Corum and cornerback Gemon Green remained in Ann Arbor as Michigan football traveled to Penn State, the Wolverines welcomed both players back for Saturday's game against Maryland.

Corum (foot/ankle) and Green (arm/shoulder) were on the field for the optional portion of U-M's pregame and then returned in pads for the team's formal warmups roughly an hour before kickoff. How much either player will play Saturday is unclear.

Without Corum, who has 778 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, the workload was shifted to fellow running back Hassan Haskins, who enters Saturday's game 15 yards shy of 1,000 for the season.

Haskins has carried 58 times for 324 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks as Corum recovered from injury. He set new career highs in yards (168 vs. Indiana) and carries (31 vs. Penn State) during that stretch.

In the secondary, cornerback DJ Turner accrued even more playing time without Green, who already had dropped into the No. 3 spot on Michigan's depth chart. Turner and fellow corner Vincent Gray turned in excellent performances against the Nittany Lions in limiting star wideout Jahan Dotson to 61 yards on nine receptions and keeping him out of the end zone.

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald gave more playing time to hybrid linebacker/safety Michael Barrett and true freshman safety Rod Moore, who replaced R.J. Moten.

Based on pregame warmups Saturday, it appears the Wolverines are considering a change at left guard. Backup Chuck Filiaga took reps with the first-string offensive line while Trevor Keegan, the starter all season, was part of the second unit. Keegan had battled a shoulder injury for most of the year, but it's unknown if the injury is a factor Saturday.

Edge rusher Taylor Upshaw did not make the trip to Maryland, according to a U-M spokesman. The reason for Upshaw's absence was not disclosed.

