Michigan football RB Blake Corum ties single-game touchdown record

Blake Corum ran his way into the Michigan football record books in Saturday afternoon's rout against Connecticut.

Midway through the third quarter the junior running back scored, for the fifth time Saturday, on an 11-yard run to put the Wolverines up by 45 points. Corum is just the third Michigan back to score five touchdowns in one game, tying Ron Johnson (1968) and Hassan Haskins in last year's 42-27 victory over Ohio State.

Corum got the scoring started just two minutes in, when he ran up the left sideline 20 yards for the touchdown. Exactly 10 minutes later, he pounded the ball in from 1 yard out, which became a theme in the contest.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) celebrates his touchdown against the Colorado State Rams with offensive lineman Trevor Keegan (77) during first half action Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Corum scored from 1 yard two more times — with 12:08 to play in the first half and with 6:05 in the first half — as he finished the first half with all four of Michigan's offensive touchdowns.

Corum became the second player in program history to score four times in the first half of a game, the other was Ed Shuttlesworth against Minnesota in 1972. Corum, who didn't appear on the field in Michigan's first drive of the fourth quarter, had 12 rushes for 71 yards and the five scores entering the final period.

He got all of the goal line work in the game and the majority of the running back touches in the first half with Donovan Edwards sidelined with an injury.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Blake Corum makes history vs. UConn