Michigan football RB Blake Corum officially announces for NFL draft in emotional video

When they use the term ‘Michigan Man,’ there’s no better example than that of Blake Corum.

The four-year Michigan running back didn’t just exemplify it through the play on the field, but also through his off-field persona and the charity work that he did during his tenure in Ann Arbor. Whether it was giving out turkeys to the needy on Thanksgiving, holding what ended up being enormous toy drives, or simply giving back much of what he attained through name, image, and likeness, Corum created a lofty standard off the field. And he also did so on the field.

Corum nearly won the Heisman Trophy in his junior season, but his injury in the penultimate week of the regular season derailed that campaign. He returned to school for one more year, citing ‘unfinished business,’ while promising to deliver a national championship to the Wolverines.

Mission accomplished, and now Corum’s time as a student-athlete has come to a close.

He posted a video saying goodbye to Michigan football fans and the program, and it’s one that will certainly leave a lot of the maize and blue faithful misty-eyed.

You can watch it below.

Michigan, thank you for everything!! Onto the next chapter in my journey!! #2024nfldraft pic.twitter.com/ue6W0GPGvm — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 14, 2024

