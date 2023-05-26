Michigan football ranks surprisingly high in ESPN future offense rankings
Michigan football has an offense that’s expected to soar in 2023, but the Wolverines have tended to be more lackluster on that side of the ball compared to the defense. Yet, there’s a lot of optimism, and some of it isn’t coming from inside of the program.
ESPN put together its ranking of future offenses ($), not just looking at where teams will go on that side of the ball this year, but for the next three years. The Wolverines are very high up on the list, coming in at No. 5 overall, according to the worldwide leader.
2023 future QB power ranking: 6
2022 future offense power ranking: 8
Scouting the Wolverines: Michigan scored 40.4 points per game last season, just the second time it has averaged more than 40 in coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure. The unit returns mostly intact, beginning in the backfield with quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum, a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2022 until a late-season knee injury, will chase national honors in his fourth season. He will form arguably the nation’s best running back tandem with Edwards, who finished third in Michigan history in yards per carry (7.1) last season and provides the ability to gash defenses for big gains. McCarthy, who had 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions in his first season as the starter, could remain at Michigan through the 2024 season. But the team can feel better about its post-2023 plan after landing Jadyn Davis, ESPN’s No. 3 dual-threat quarterback and No. 37 overall recruit in the 2024 class. Both Corum and Edwards seem likely to depart after this season, but C.J. Stokes should take on a bigger role, and the team has recruited well with Cole Cabana (ESPN’s No. 6 running back for 2023) and Jordan Marshall (No. 9 running back for 2024).
The Wolverines received a boost with the return of fifth-year wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, who led the team in touchdown catches (6) and finished second in receptions (32) last season. Johnson and fellow senior Roman Wilson provide leadership in the receiver room. The key will be developing younger players, such as junior Peyton O’Leary, sophomore Tyler Morris and incoming freshmen such as Karmello English, ESPN’s No. 80 overall recruit. Michigan will miss tight end Luke Schoonmaker, a second-round NFL draft pick, but has high hopes for sophomore Colston Loveland (14.7 yards per catch in 2022) and added Indiana transfer A.J. Barner. An offensive line that won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards loses standout center Olu Oluwatimi but brings back an excellent guard tandem in seniors Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter. Transfers LaDarius Henderson (Arizona State), Myles Hinton (Stanford) and center Drake Nugent (Stanford) all should play key roles, and senior tackle Karsen Barnhart will fortify the exterior. The post-2023 line outlook is intriguing, but Michigan has recruited and developed well under coordinator Sherrone Moore.
The only teams ahead of the Wolverines are USC, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama — three of which have had high-flying offenses in recent memory.
If the maize and blue can establish an elite offensive attack to go along with their customary top-notch defense, then Michigan very well could maintain a perpetual team that challenges for a national championship.
