Michigan football rankings: Will Wolverines be No. 1 after Georgia struggled vs. Auburn?

No. 1 Georgia escaped with a victory over unranked Auburn on Saturday. Could Michigan make the jump to No. 1 in the college football polls as a result?

The No. 2-ranked Wolverines demolished Nebraska on Saturday in their best performance of the season. Roman Wilson made one of the best catches of the year, defensive lineman Kenneth Grant picked off Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg and Michigan capped off the big win with a touchdown pass from Jayden Denegal to Payton O'Leary.

Meanwhile, down at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Georgia struggled to put away the unranked Tigers. Auburn jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and kept pace with the Bulldogs throughout the game. Michigan State transfer QB Payton Thorne was the Tigers' leading rusher with 91 yards on 11 carries and nearly pulled off the upset. But Georgia pulled out the win with a fourth-quarter touchdown catch from Brock Bowers and a critical Thorne interception on the next drive, taking down the Tigers 27-20.

Will Michigan be ranked No. 1 this week?

Michigan has been ranked No. 2 in every US LBM Coaches Poll this season, and it didn't earn any first-place votes last week. No. 3 Ohio State and No. 8 Washington were the only other two teams to receive first-place votes in last week's coaches poll, with the Buckeyes earning two votes and the Huskies one.

The Wolverines did receive one first-place vote in each of the three polls prior to last week. Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State are both idle this week, and No. 5 Texas took down No. 24 Kansas handily, although the Jayhawks were missing their starting quarterback, Jalon Daniels, due to injury. No. 6 USC and No. 7 Penn State both won by multiple scores, but each team also showed a few growing pains in their matchups.

Because of the big win this week and their win over No. 11 Alabama, No. 5 Texas is the strongest contender to challenge Michigan for that No. 1 spot in the polls if Georgia falls. Ohio State is another possibility, given their big win over No. 13 Notre Dame in Week 4.

And of course, poll stasis could come into effect, with Georgia staying at No. 1 because it ultimately beat Auburn. Georgia has received an overwhelming majority of first-place votes this year in the polls, and voters' respect for their national championship victories in 2021 and 2022 could take precedent over one hard-fought game on the road, even against unranked opponent in Auburn.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan football rankings: Will Wolverines jump Georgia for No. 1