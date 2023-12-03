Michigan football ranked No. 1 in College Football Playoff, bowl location, opponent revealed

It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. And where Michigan football finished after the regular season and immediate postseason is unblemished — now the Wolverines hope to take things a step further.

The Wolverines beat ranked Penn State, Ohio State, and Iowa (in the Big Ten Championship) to finish the season at 13-0, and were rewarded handsomely for the effort. The maize and blue finished the season as the No. 1 overall team in the country, which meant the Wolverines got to pick between the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Michigan ended up choosing the Rose Bowl and will face BLANK as the No. 4 seed.

The last time Michigan football faced Alabama it was in 2019 when it lost in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

WolverinesWire was in the room when Michigan football was announced as No. 1.

And it was a much different reaction than when Alabama was announced as the opponent.

