Michigan football quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings retires

A former Michigan football quarterback with multiple Super Bowl rings is retiring.

No, not that one, not Tom Brady, the other one. You know, Chad Henne.

Henne is the Kansas City Chiefs' backup for Patrick Mahomes, and after Sunday night's thrilling victory in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona, Henne announced his retirement on Instagram.

"Calling it a career," he wrote. "Capping it off with @budlight 🍺 and another ring 💍!#superbowlchamps #chiefs"

Henne, 37, did actually play in these playoffs, relieving an injured Mahomes in the AFC divisional round vs. Jacksonville in the second quarter, and leading a crucial 98-yard touchdown drive to take a 17-10 lead into halftime. Mahomes, hobbled by an ankle injury, returned for the second half, then played the entire game vs. Cincinnati the following week, and did not miss a snap Sunday vs. Philadelphia.

Henne spent 15 seasons in the NFL after starting at quarterback all four years at Michigan from 2004-07 under head coach Lloyd Carr. Henne threw for 87 touchdowns against 37 interceptions in 47 games, with the Wolverines going 33-14 (though they went 0-4 vs. Ohio State and 1-3 in bowl games).

Henne, from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, was the 57th overall pick (late second round) in the 2008 NFL draft by Miami. He played at quarterback in 78 career NFL games in the regular season, making 54 starts. He threw 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions and completed 59.6% of his passes. He played the first four years of his career with the Dolphins, then spent six seasons with Jacksonville, before signing with the Chiefs in 2018.

Chad Henne of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Henne did not play a snap in 2019, but won his first championship when the Chiefs defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl 54.

"Congratulations on an incredible career," the Chiefs wrote on Henne's Instagram post. "Thank you for everything you’ve done for us ❤️"

