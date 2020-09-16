Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey reportedly opts out, will transfer

U-M quarterback Dylan McCaffrey leads the singing of Michigan fight song "Hail to the Victors" outside of Hatcher Graduate Library on the U-M campus in Ann Arbor on Sept. 5, 2020. U-M football players' parents, supporters and some players and coaches march from Michigan Stadium to the central campus to protest the postponement of the fall football season.

Close to two weeks ago, Dylan McCaffrey stood outside of Michigan Stadium and explained why he was at a parent-led protest of the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

A lot has changed since then.

Big Ten football will return the weekend of Oct. 24 — but McCaffrey won't be in Ann Arbor to see it happen. The redshirt junior quarterback plans to opt out and transfer, according to reports from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Confirmed with a source that Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is opting out and seeking a transfer. He'll have two years of eligibility remaining. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) September 16, 2020

A team spokesman did not respond when asked about McCaffrey's departure.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was the most experienced quarterback on Michigan's roster — and at one point could have been considered the favorite to win the starting job in 2020 after former starter Shea Patterson exhausted his eligibility.

McCaffrey, a four-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, appeared in 13 games throughout three seasons, completing 18 of 35 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns and rushing 23 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

This offseason, McCaffrey competed with Joe Milton and Cade McNamara for the starting job. McCaffrey's decision to opt out and transfer means that Milton is the only quarterback on the roster with game experience after McNamara redshirted last season as a true freshman.

Dan Villari, a true freshman, is the other scholarship quarterback on Michigan's roster.

Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest and 247Sports' The Michigan Insider were the first to report the news.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey opts out, will transfer: Reports