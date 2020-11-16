Michigan football QB job up for grabs: Joe Milton, Cade McNamara to battle this week

There is an official quarterback competition, midseason, at Michigan football.

During his weekly news conference on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that there is a two-man race between Joe Milton and Cade McNamara.

Harbaugh: "We’re gonna open it up. Both will see action with the ones throughout the week.”

Milton, who started the first four games of this season, was benched with 4:45 left in the third quarter of Saturday's 49-11 loss at home to Wisconsin. The redshirt sophomore's first two passes on Saturday were intercepted and he finished the night 9-of-19 for 98 yards and a 69.6 quarterback rating. Through the season, Milton has completed 58.7% of his passes (74 for 126) for 967 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, all of which have come in the last two weeks.

McNamara, a redshirt freshman, led a touchdown drive as soon as he was put in the game. He went 4-fo-7 for 74 yards and a TD with a quarterback rating of 193.1.

After Saturday's loss, Harbaugh said the team would be reevaluating everything.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan QBs Joe Milton, Cade McNamara to battle for starting job