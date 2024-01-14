Michigan football QB J.J. McCarthy makes NFL draft decision

On Saturday evening, at the Michigan football national championship celebration event at Crisler Center, maize and blue faithful in attendance were hoping to hear star quarterback J.J. McCarthy announce his future plans to return to the team for his senior year.

But their hopes were dashed, as McCarthy said, “No matter what decision comes from this, Michigan will always be in my heart.” For those who had hoped to run it back for one more year, that wasn’t exactly a salve that would soothe the anxiety.

McCarthy shared with a handful of media that he planned to make his announcement of his future on Sunday and he did just that. The Wolverines quarterback has thrown his last pass and is going pro.

While it’s a sad day in some respects, McCarthy departs Michigan as the most accomplished quarterback of all time. While he doesn’t have any of the individual passing records, he has a 27-1 record as a starter — the third-best in college football history by winning percentage. He may not have been a team captain, but he was loved and followed by his team as if he were. He made timely throws, pro-level throws that we haven’t seen other Michigan quarterbacks make.

He’s also a Rose Bowl and national champion. He promised Michigan would be back in the College Football Playoff and he helped will it to be so.

McCarthy leaves with a year of eligibility on the table. Whether Michigan seeks out a transfer portal quarterback at this juncture or looks within remains to be seen.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire