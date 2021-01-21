Michigan football quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal, the Free Press has learned.

The once-heralded quarterback recruit opted out of the 2020 season. He was beat out for the starting job this offseason by Joe Milton, who spent one less year in the program than McCaffrey.

McCaffrey has two years of eligibility remaining. He is the seventh U-M scholarship player to enter the transfer portal since September.

McCaffrey's brother, Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, told 247Sports that wanted to finish his undergraduate degree before moving on from Michigan.

"I think he's got to finish school first before he does the portal deal and goes through the whole recruiting process again," Christian McCaffrey said in December. "But I'm really not 100% sure."

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound quarterback was a four-star recruit in the 2017 class. He played in 13 games over three seasons, completing 18 of 35 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns and rushing 23 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football QB Dylan McCaffrey enters NCAA transfer portal