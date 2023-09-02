Michigan football proved in opener that this is J.J. McCarthy's team. It's about time.

J.J. McCarthy told us. Said more than once that the Michigan football offense he leads would throw the ball more this season. That he and his coaches had been working on the passing game during training camp at a ratio he hadn’t seen before.

Yeah, yeah, so many thought, let’s see what happens when the games begin.

Would Jim Harbaugh really open up the offense against teams he figured he could blast from the ground?

Uh, yes, he would, and did Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium against East Carolina, even though he wasn’t in the stadium thanks to a self-imposed, three-game suspension. No, Harbaugh didn’t impose it upon himself. His bosses did.

No matter, it’s still his team, and this is still his game plan, and he’s still around the six other days of the week, which means the run-pass ratio that looked so different in the season-opening 30-3 win over East Carolina was his doing.

U-M ran 30 plays in the first half. The Wolverines passed on 18 of them. Now, subtract 18 from 30 and you get … hold on a sec, lemme grab my calculator … 12.

Now that’s a proper passing ratio. That ain’t using the run to set up the pass. That certainly ain’t what we’ve seen the last couple of seasons from Harbaugh’s offense. Then again, we haven’t seen a quarterback like this in a while in Ann Arbor either.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) makes a pass against East Carolina during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

McCarthy didn’t just complete 16 of those 18 passes, at one point connecting on 15 in a row, he didn’t just throw on the run and throw from the pocket and throw tight spirals into tighter windows, he owned the space.

Explored it, even. Casually and confidently, at least that’s what it looked like. He never looked in a rush, even when he was scrambling out of the pocket.

Yes, this was against East Carolina. Yes, it’s risky judging so thoroughly so early. So, we won’t. Not completely.

There are, however, things that have little to do with the competition. Like footwork — McCarthy's looked much improved in the pocket. And vision — he kept his eyes down the field. And when he had a lane to run, held the ball a beat longer, waiting for a receiver to find space, as he did when he slipped up the middle from a collapsing pocket in the first quarter and found Roman Wilson in the back of the end zone.

At first, he appeared to have crossed the line of scrimmage before he threw the pass. But officials reviewed it and said he hadn’t.

It was the sort of escape act he’d shown flashes of a year ago. Yet this looked different. His intent was to escape in order to buy time for his receivers.

The threat of his legs is a conundrum for defenses, no doubt. But if this is where his dual-threat abilities are headed? Then the offense could — and should — operate at a different kind of level.

For the last couple of years, Harbaugh and his offense have overpowered September opponents because of size and strength and speed. And while U-M had those advantages against East Carolina, the offensive line didn’t get the kind of push it was probably hoping it would get.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up before the East Carolina game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Maybe Harbaugh and his staff anticipated this. Maybe not. Likely not. Push or not, the plan was obviously to throw more.

To use the pass to set up the run on occasion. Twice in the first half, McCarthy began a drive throwing three straight times. He threw four straight passes more than once.

Sure, it helped that his receivers — Wilson, Cornelius Johnson, Colston Loveland — found open green easily. Though not always, and when they didn’t, McCarthy still squeezed the ball into impressively narrow windows.

And, sure, it helped that the offensive line gave him a mostly clean pocket. But when he had to, McCarthy made plays, extended plays, made throws, from one side of the field to the other, down the seams, into the corners of the end zone, lofting balls where only his guys could get them.

It’s fair to assume that this is the level of play Harbaugh has seen during training camp, and had seen even back in the spring, and that the talent is at least partly why he and his staff decided they needed to throw the ball more than they had traditionally thrown it this time of the year.

This is clearly McCarthy’s team now. Blake Corum may be back and Donovan Edwards is back and the offensive line should be as good as ever eventually, and the running game may get back to where it was a year ago.

Or not.

And it may not matter.

Not if this is the beginning of McCarthy’s ascension. Not if this was the first true glimpse of his ceiling when the game plan is built around him, as it obviously was.

Harbaugh has preached offensive balance for years, and he surely still wants it. But it was time to tweak the ratio, because a run-first offense is fine in September and maybe still fine through the Big Ten, but it’s not enough on the national stage at the end of the season.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) grabs a snap against East Carolina during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Take away the Wolverines’ first series Saturday, when they ran the ball three straight times because they were backed up on their own 2-yard-line, and the ratio was even more weighted to toward the pass, and toward their quarterback.

Eighteen passes. Nine runs. Twenty-three points in the first half. Now that’s a ratio, and a sign that the quarterback is in command of the huddle in Ann Arbor once more.

It had been a while.

