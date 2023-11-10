Michigan football predictions vs. Penn State: Will Wolverines survive first big test?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan football game against Penn State on Saturday (12 p.m., Fox):

Tony Garcia

Michigan hasn’t seen anything like this Penn State team ... this season. But over the past two seasons, the Wolverines knocked off the Nittany Lions twice, learning what it takes to get tough wins. U-M's players have said in recent weeks they continue to have a “one-track mind” toward their goal: a national championship. While Saturday may be close at the half — U-M may even struggle to run throughout — it’s hard to see Penn State moving the ball consistently against U-M’s defense, which hasn’t allowed a snap inside its 8 all season. McCarthy runs for one touchdown and throws for two more, as his case for a Heisman Trophy grows. The pick: U-M 27, Penn State 13.

Jeff Seidel

This is going to be a tremendous test for the Wolverines. Both teams have fantastic defenses, but I question if Penn State can score with Michigan. The Wolverines have more playmakers, and J.J. McCarthy is the X-factor. If Penn State shuts down the Michigan wide receivers, or Michigan’s running game fizzles, McCarthy will win it with his legs. The pick: U-M 24, Penn State 14.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team warm up before action against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Carlos Monarrez

Sure, you can believe the ongoing sign-stealing scandal will provide enough of a distraction for the Wolverines to falter against the 8-1 Nittany Lions in Happy Valley. But Michigan is simply too good to blow a chance at winning its first statement game — against a team that nearly choked against Indiana two weeks ago — and it won’t be as close as most people think. The pick: U-M 38, Penn State 18.

Rainer Sabin

A convincing argument can be made that Michigan has performed better on the road than at home this season. So, the raucous environment at Beaver Stadium shouldn’t rattle these Wolverines, who have remained focused as the sign-stealing controversy swirls around them. “The noise,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy, “isn’t going to stop.” And it shouldn’t faze McCarthy, who should be the difference Saturday during Michigan’s first real test this season. He is averaging almost four more yards per attempt than his Penn State counterpart, Drew Allar. In a battle of top-ranked defenses, the team with the better, more composed quarterback prevails. The pick: U-M 26, Penn State 20.

Shawn Windsor

This is hardly a vintage James Franklin offense, if there is such a thing. And yet relative to the offenses the Wolverines have faced, this is easily the best. It won’t be enough, J.J. McCarthy will be the best player on the field. In the end, he makes the difference. The pick: U-M 26, Penn State 23.

