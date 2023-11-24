Michigan football predictions vs. Ohio State: Who wins colossal rivalry matchup

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for Saturday's game between Michigan football and Ohio State at Michigan Stadium:

Tony Garcia

Unlike last year's shootout that featured nearly 1,000 yards of offense, this will be a cold afternoon in Ann Arbor with two two of the best defenses in the country. The Wolverines didn't go into last year's matchup with a ton of momentum and still got it done on the road. Now, with the backing of the home crowd, the Wolverines find a way once more. The pick Michigan 20, Ohio State 16.

Carlos Monarrez

With no Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, my head tells me the Buckeyes will finally get revenge after losing two straight blowouts to the Wolverines. But things in college football often don’t make sense because the vicissitudes of emotions and youthful vigor, especially for a home team that feels embattled, can play a much larger role than we realize. The pick: Michigan 27, Ohio State 20.

Rainer Sabin

After losing the last two meetings to Michigan, Ohio State will be raring to go. But so too will the Wolverines. Everything is on the line for Michigan — its season, its national title hopes and even its golden age of the past three seasons. Considering the high stakes, it’s a good bet the Wolverines play like underdogs in a game they are favored to win. That spirit should carry them to a thrilling triumph in one of the most anticipated showdowns in this heated rivalry. The picks: Michigan 24, Ohio State 20.

Jeff Seidel

It’s Ohio State against the world — Michigan against everybody, so I figure that’s a wash. The Wolverines have not looked great the last few weeks. J.J. McCarthy has been struggling and Michigan’s run game has been inconsistent. Ohio State is surging, has more weapons and I just don’t see Michigan shutting down both TreVeyon Henderson and Marvin Harrison Jr. The pick: Ohio State 27, Michigan 24.

Shawn Windsor

The Buckeyes are the most talented team the Wolverines will face so far. And while that's true almost every season, the pressure is on U-M in a way it hasn't been in a few years. They've got a lot they want to prove, and they will have to do with their star quarterback unable to run like he normally does. The pick: Ohio State 27, Michigan 24.

