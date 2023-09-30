Michigan football predictions vs. Nebraska: Will Wolverines be tested on the road?

Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Michigan football game against Nebraska on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Fox):

Tony Garcia

Michigan's previous trip to Memorial Stadium in 2021 was a challenge. This won't be that close. The Wolverines may struggle early with a couple gap fits on options, and perhaps the Cornhuskers pull out a trick play on fourth down. But Michigan has too much talent on offense and Nebraska is too one-dimensional in its attack for Michigan not to be able to shut Rhule's squad down. For the first time, Michigan covers the spread with a score that feels pretty familiar. The pick: U-M 30, Nebraska 7.

Carlos Monarrez

Memorial Stadium has a fun light show, but it’s Michigan who’s going to turn out Nebraska’s lights in Year 1 of Matt Rhule’s rebuild. On the same day Michigan’s former quarterback plays against MSU, if the Wolverines get the help of some magic from MSU’s former QB against Georgia, the No. 1 spot could belong to U-M. The pick: U-M 35, Nebraska 16

LOOK OUT: Michigan secondary welcomes return of Will Johnson, who is 'back to feeling whole again'

Rainer Sabin

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has proven to be a program builder at the college level. But this is Year 1 of his latest project and it will take more time to resurrect the Cornhuskers, who are not ready to contend at the moment with a limited offense. Nebraska’s deficiencies will be exposed by a Michigan team that boasts the best scoring defense in the nation and has allowed only 23 points all season. The pick: U-M 24, Nebraska 6

THERE'S THE MICHIGAN WE KNOW: Jim Harbaugh is back and so was Michigan football as we’ve come to know it

Jeff Seidel

So, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is emulating Jim Harbaugh in how he is rebuilding Nebraska? What flattery. Makes sense. Watch out Nebraska, that means sleepovers, satellite camps, a trip to Rome to meet the Pope, some struggles, some flirtations with the NFL, some improvement, more flirtations with the NFL, even bigger improvement (tiny clue, it starts with the offensive and defensive lines), hello College Football playoffs! More flirtations with the NFL, a three-game suspension, and soaring to No. 2 in the Top 25. Yes, Nebraska would take that. The pick: U-M 31, Nebraska 10

Shawn Windsor

The Cornhuskers have one of the better rush defenses in the country — by numbers. This is likely a result of who they have played, including Colorado, a team with a weak offensive line. U-M will be able to run just enough to keep Nebraska from teeing off on J.J. McCarthy. The pick: U-M 26, Nebraska 13

MORE WINDSOR: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy shows courage by opening up about pressure he has been feeling

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football predictions vs. Nebraska: Will Wolverines be tested?